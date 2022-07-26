Monkeypox in India: How does the disease spread? What symptoms occur first?

A healthcare worker inspects a patient who showed symptoms of monkeypox, at an isolation ward of Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI

India is on high alert after detecting four cases of monkeypox. There are several questions arising in the general public about the disease that is the latest to be declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO). How does the disease spread? What symptoms occur first? Should one be worried?

One of the government’s top health experts has shed light on the virus, its spread and how the disease progresses.

How does monkeypox infection spread?

Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul explained that patients are often infected through nasal or mouth secretion, and pus coming out from blisters of an infected person. Coming in close contact with an infected person or sharing the bed with them can put one at risk. Droplets ejected when coughing can also carry infection.

"Anyone who comes in close contact or shares the bed of the infected person is also at risk and can also transmit this infection. If the patient coughs, the transmitted droplets can also be the source of infection," he said.

"The symptoms of this viral disease begin typically after contact with another person, it doesn’t happen without the exposure,” he added.

What symptoms occur first? How does the disease progress?

The first symptoms that occur are fever, body ache, energy loss, weakness, and possible swelling of lymph nodes. As a few days pass, an infected person develops rashes and blisters on body parts like palms, feet, face and genital organs, similar to what happens with a smallpox infection.

“It starts with fever, body ache, loss of energy, weakness, lymph nodes in the neck (submandibular and cervical) may swell up and is followed in a few days time by rashes and blisters on the palms, feet, genital organs and on the face, like in smallpox," he said.

How to treat a monkeypox infection?

The health expert stressed against opting for self-medication. "Don`t go for self-medication, not only for Monkeypox but any disease with similar symptoms, as it could be serious," he said.

Those being treated for diseases like cancer, HIV or any other immunocompromised stage may be more at risk and need to exercise caution. Pregnant women can also be seriously infected.

No cause for panic

Nevertheless, Dr Paul also said that fatality was rare with monkeypox and there is no cause for panic. He highlighted India’s preparedness to fight the disease.

"Our disease surveillance system has been energised more to investigate such cases. The situation is under control, no reason to worry and panic," He said.

"We have to play responsibly. In case any individual contracts some symptoms, they should come for diagnosis. We have already issued the guidelines through which individuals can be taken care of after they come forward and report it," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)