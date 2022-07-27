Monkeypox in India: Contacts of monkeypox patients can't donate semen, blood; isolation guidelines issued

Monkeypox in India: Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever and painful lesions all over the body. (File)

The Central government has issued several guidelines as to the treatment of monkeypox cases and how to avoid infection. The government has recommended 21-day isolation for those who have contracted the virus. The advisory says those infected must follow strict hand hygiene and keep lesions fully covered. India currently has four confirmed monkeypox cases, including one in Delhi. As of now, the 14 contacts of Delhi's monkeypox patients have been identified and none have shown any symptoms.

The government has said those who have come in contact with an infected person must remain in isolation.

The Centre's guidelines also say that health workers who have come in contact with monkeypox patients or contaminated material shouldn't be isolated from work if asymptomatic. However, they should be kept under surveillance for 21 days.

Those infected must wear a triple-ply mask. Their skin lesions should remain covered to prevent contact. They should be isolated till their lesions have completely recovered.

Those who have come in contact with an infected person through face-to-face interaction, physical contact, clothing, or bedding would be considered the primary contact.

The contacts of the infected person must remain in different rooms. However, if they are in the same room, they must wear masks and follow hand hygiene.

The asymptomatic contacts should not donate blood, cells, tissues, organs, or semen while under surveillance.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever and painful lesions all over the body. The symptoms appear between 5 and 21 days.

With inputs from PTI