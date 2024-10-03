Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

By following these do's and don'ts, you can protect yourself and others from Mpox while maintaining your health and well-being.

The Indian government has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories (UTs) emphasizing the need for robust measures to prevent and control Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. The advisory aims to enhance public awareness regarding Mpox transmission, symptoms, and preventive strategies, urging States and UTs to engage communities in understanding the significance of timely reporting and action.

Guidelines for managing Mpox

Dos:

Isolate Suspected Cases

Immediately isolate individuals with suspected Mpox to contain the virus and prevent its spread. Healthcare facilities should be equipped with proper isolation units for both suspected and confirmed cases.

Follow Symptomatic Treatment

Infected individuals should receive treatment according to current guidelines, focusing on symptom management. Hospitals must enhance their diagnostic capabilities by collaborating with ICMR-approved labs for early detection and testing.

Ensure Timely Testing

Collect and send samples from suspected cases to designated laboratories for confirmation. Positive samples should then be forwarded to ICMR-NIV for genome sequencing to identify the specific Mpox clade.

Cause Panic

To avoid causing panic, provide clear and effective communication regarding preventive measures. Public awareness should be balanced to keep individuals informed yet calm.

Don'ts:

It is crucial to report suspected cases immediately. Any delay in reporting can lead to further transmission and complicate containment efforts.

Don't: Overcrowd Hospitals

Healthcare facilities should only admit symptomatic or confirmed cases to prevent overcrowding. While mild cases should be tested and isolated as needed, unnecessary hospital admissions should be avoided.

Don't: Ignore Mild Cases

All suspected cases, including mild ones, must be tested and isolated if necessary to prevent unnoticed transmission.