Monkeypox declared global health emergency: Know about the rare disease, its symptoms and cure

Representational Image

The World Health Organisation has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of global concern as it activated its highest alert level amid rising cases around the world. The declaration called for urgent action to curb the spread of the disease.

This designation signifies that the WHO now views the outbreak as a potent threat to global health and a coordinated international response is needed to prevent the virus from escalating into a pandemic.

"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing in Geneva on Saturday.

He said the risk of monkeypox - which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - was moderate globally, except in the Europe, where the WHO has deemed the risk as high.

Earlier, the UN health body had declined to declare a global emergency in response to monkeypox but was pushed to do so after infections started rising rapidly over the past several weeks.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, four cases of monkeypox have been reported, three from India and one from Thailand. The cases reported in India are the ones who returned from Middle East.

What is Monkeypox virus?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by monkeypox virus, which spreads from animals to humans. According to the WHO, the rare viral infection is usually found in forested areas of Central and West Africa. While the disease originates in animals, in the last 50 years or so, it has also been reported in animals.

Monkeypox does not normally spread easily between people as it requires very close physical contact to allow the virus to enter the body. This could be through broken skin; the eyes, nose or mouth; and as a result of coming into contact with the lesions, bodily fluids or respiratory droplets of infected people.

Monkeypox - Symptoms

Infected usually start showing symptoms between 6-13 days after contact with another infected, symptomatic person, or their belongings, but can also take up to 21 days.

The most common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Once the disease progresses, the infected develops rashes spread all over the body.

In the current outbreak, the symptoms are mostly atypical. Some people are developing a rash first, while others are showing a rash without any flu-like symptoms at all. Many patients have developed a localised rash on their genitals and anus.

Vaccines

The European Union’s drug watchdog has recommended the approval of Imvanex -- a smallpox vaccine -- to treat monkeypox. Developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, the vaccine has been approved in EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.

It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.