Minimum blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes related problems, reveals study

HbA1c long-term blood sugar levels can be used to precisely predict the likelihood that a person with type 1 diabetes would experience eye and renal issues. This number should be less than 53 mmol/mol (7%), according to the study. After receiving a type 1 diabetes diagnosis, participants in the study were followed for more than 30 years.

Diabetes Care published the findings.

The small blood vessels in several organs may become damaged in diabetes. Although the causes of this are unclear, it has long been understood that maintaining good blood sugar control lowers the risk of problems. However, it is unclear what level of long-term sugar, or HbA1c, people with type 1 diabetes should maintain to prevent severe harm to their kidneys and eyes' blood vessels.

"Our study determines accurately the levels of long-term sugar that can avoid complications. This knowledge can increase a person`s motivation to keep their blood sugar level under control," explains Hans Arnqvist, the study's principal investigator and a retired professor at Linkoping University.

Researchers have followed all children and adults younger than 35 who developed type 1 diabetes between 1983 and 1987 and who got a care in the South-East Healthcare Region of Sweden as part of the current study, known as VISS (Vascular Diabetic Complications in Southeast Sweden). The study covered all 447 people in the area who received new diagnosis during this time. The HbA1c measurements of the patients were monitored by the researchers because they represent their average blood sugar levels over a longer period. Between 32 and 36 years after diagnosis, they have also followed the progression of kidney and eye damage in these patients, as per the ANI report.

In type 1 diabetes, the small blood vessels in the eyes are especially prone to injury. The majority of people develop minor eye haemorrhages that do not impair their eyesight. The retina may sometimes generate new blood vessels. Proliferative retinopathy is the latter condition, which can result in blindness. The region of the retina known as the "macula," which is where high-focus vision is located, is affected by diabetes differently. Vision is hazy due to damage in this area.

Although the critical small blood vessels in the kidneys can also be damaged, they are less susceptible to harm from high blood sugar levels than the eye. Blood proteins are excreted in the urine as a result of such injury. The largest concentration of albumin is found in the blood, and albuminuria is a condition when there is albumin in the urine. Kidney damage eventually results in decreased kidney function and, in severe circumstances, kidney failure. If left untreated, this ailment is fatal, thus the patient must either get dialysis or a kidney transplant.

A healthy person's blood sugar level is closely regulated, with a maximum HbA1c level of 42 mmol/mol (6.0%).

The study's findings indicate that to totally prevent major harm, patients with type 1 diabetes who have had the condition for at least 32 years should maintain a mean long-term sugar level below 53 mmol/mol (7.0%). As the amount rises, there is an increased risk of kidney and eye issues. Our findings have implications for preventing problems brought on by blood vessel injury. However, precise blood sugar control is not achievable if a patient has issues with low blood sugar or hypoglycemia, Hans Arnqvist adds.

The HbA1c target level suggested by the VISS study's findings is in line with the individual targets advised by the American Diabetes Association. Target levels are set for groups rather than individuals in Sweden.

The research team's prior follow-up was carried out 20 years after the disease first manifested itself. The findings now, after 30 years, indicate that damage has developed at lower blood sugar levels than it did after 20 years. Despite having blood sugar levels that are not higher than they previously had, more people have suffered damage. In other words, it appears that the risk of problems gradually increases over time. In other words, the study does not provide any conclusions on the suggested blood sugar levels for people with type 1 diabetes more than 30 years after diagnosis.

(With inputs from ANI)