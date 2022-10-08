Menstrual Hygiene: Tips to have healthy and happy periods

File photo

Menstruation is as normal as any other biological function of the human body, where the lining of the uterus breaks down and leaves the body through the vagina, it is still brushed under the carpet and not discussed openly. The stigma associated with a woman bleeding every month leads to poor hygiene.

This cycle in a woman’s body leads to ovulation and reproduction and yet women feel ashamed and dirty discussing it openly. Menstruation is an important process of a woman’s body that deserves the utmost care. Maintaining good hygiene might help you keep clean and manage the pain and freshness during your periods. So, Maintaining good hygiene during menstruation should be your first priority.

Here are a few tips to maintain hygiene during your periods

1. Method of sanitation: We have a number of ways for menstrual sanitation such as sanitary napkins, tampons, and menstrual cups to stay clean. Changing pads and tampons regularly will keep infection and discomfort away. In between cycles, menstrual cups are to be kept clean and dry in a cool place. Menstrual cups should be kept clean in a cool and dry place. A sanitary pad should be changed every six hours, while a tampon should be changed every two hours.

2. Chemical products: Do not use chemical products or soaps down there as they can lead to an infection.

3. Keep your Vagina clean: We should keep the vagina clean. Wipe yourself from front to back. It's preferable to wear clean cotton underwear while on your period.

4. Discard your used sanitary pad or tampon properly: Do not flush used sanitary products as they can block the toilet, causing the water to back up, and spreading the bacteria all over it.