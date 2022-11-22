Menstrual hygiene: Harmful chemicals in sanitary pads may cause cancer and infertility, reveals study

The study states that sanitary pads may contain carcinogens (Representational image)

Sanitary pads are the most commonly used product in India by women who have access to menstrual hygiene products. While sanitary pads have often been criticized for being a scourge on the environment, this study reveals that they may have serious health implications too.

According to a recent study conducted by a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), some of the chemicals present in a sanitary pad can be severely harmful and may increase the risk of cancer and infertility in a woman.

The study was conducted by an NGO named Toxic Links, which revealed that the most commonly sold sanitary pads include toxic chemicals like carcinogens, reproductive toxins, endocrine disruptors, and allergens, which can be extremely harmful to health.

Conducted by Toxic Links, the study was conducted on ten sanitary pad brands which are most commonly available across India, with traces of phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in all of the samples.

According to the study, both these chemicals have the potential to cause cancer. Further, the concentration of these chemicals in sanitary pads was found to be around three times higher than the European regulations for menstrual products.

Since the sanitary pad is in contact with the vagina of the woman at all times during menstruation, the female body has the potential to absorb these chemicals. As quoted by India Today, Toxic Links NGO said, “As a mucous membrane, the vagina can secrete and absorb chemicals at a higher rate than the skin.”

Almost three out of four teenage girls in India rely on sanitary pads during their periods. A report by the National Family Health Survey revealed that around 64 percent of women aged 15 to 24 in India use sanitary pads, which makes this an alarming study.

Many environmental organizations have been urging people to drop the usage of sanitary pads since they contain chemicals and non-biodegradable materials, which take a lot of time to break down and cause harm to the environment.

