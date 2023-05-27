Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 7 Menstrual hygiene tips that every school going girl should follow

Every year on May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day is commemorated to increase awareness about the value of proper menstrual hygiene, eliminate stigma associated with periods, and address barriers to access to menstrual products. Around 1.8 billion people—including girls, women, transgender males, and non-binary people—menstruate each month, according to UNICEF. Many of them deal with a variety of problems, such as social isolation and stigma. The difficulties associated with menstrual health and hygiene can be exacerbated by gender inequity, discriminatory social standards, cultural taboos, poverty, and a lack of basic amenities like restrooms and sanitary products.

Here are five menstrual hygiene tips that every school-going girl should follow:

Properly use and dispose of sanitary products: Use sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups to manage your period. Choose the product that you find most comfortable and suitable for your needs. Change your sanitary product every 4 to 6 hours or as needed to maintain cleanliness and prevent leaks. Ensure you dispose of used sanitary products in a hygienic manner, such as wrapping them in toilet paper and disposing of them in a designated bin.

Wash your hands before and after changing sanitary products: It's crucial to maintain good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of germs and infections. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water before and after handling sanitary products. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.

Keep personal hygiene supplies with you: Always carry extra sanitary pads or tampons in your bag or backpack so that you are prepared in case of unexpected or irregular periods. Having personal hygiene supplies on hand ensures that you can manage your period discreetly and comfortably while at school.

Maintain good vaginal hygiene: During your period, it's essential to keep your vaginal area clean to prevent infections. Use mild, unscented soap and warm water to wash the external genital area. Avoid using douches, scented wipes, or harsh soaps as they can disrupt the natural pH balance and cause irritation.

Stay hydrated and maintain a healthy diet: Drinking an adequate amount of water helps keep your body hydrated and can ease some menstrual symptoms. Additionally, consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can provide essential nutrients to support your overall health, including during menstruation.

