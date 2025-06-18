The pain can be very intense in some cases, and women may look for options to reduce menstrual pain.

Periods can be physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting. The bleeding days during the menstrual cycle can take a toll on many women, especially when a cocktail of food cravings, bloating, mood swings, fatigue and sleep disturbances is served up to most women every month. Bad hair days can be challenging to ignore.

Why do women have periods?

A normal reproductive cycle in the average woman repeats itself after every 28 days. During this time, the uterus begins to prepare for a potential embryo by thickening the walls and increasing the blood supply. During the cycle, there is an interaction of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH), and ovulation occurs around the 14th day. If the egg released from the woman's ovary is not fertilised, the uterine lining sheds, resulting in menstruation. Cramps may occur due to uterine contractions.

These usually affect the abdomen and lower back and last for three to seven days.

The pain can be very intense in some cases, and women may look for options to reduce menstrual pain. Here are some ways to relieve pain during menstruation:

Ways to ease period cramps

Keep it warm: Applying heat to the abdomen and lower back can relieve pain. Heat packs and hot water bags can be used for this purpose, and this method has fewer side effects. In the absence of a hot water bag, hot baths and warm towels can be used.

Avoid these foods: Avoid fatty foods, aerated drinks, coffee, salty foods, and alcohol, as these can promote bloating and water retention. This can help deal with menstrual cramps as well as reduce stress.

What to eat instead: Adding fruits like raspberries or strawberries to your diet can be helpful in relieving pain. Some women feel better after drinking ginger or mint tea, while some prefer warm lemon-flavored tea instead. Hot beverages are often consumed during the menstrual cycle to help reduce pain.

Vitamin-rich foods such as papaya and brown rice and manganese-rich nuts such as walnuts and almonds should be part of the meal plan to prevent cramps.

Hydrate: It is important to keep yourself hydrated to avoid water retention and bloating. It is advisable to keep a bottle of hot water with you, as it helps deal with cramps by increasing blood flow and relaxing muscles. Water-based snacks such as lettuce, cucumber, watermelon, and celery can be helpful during periods.

Daily diet and exercise: Daily exercise can be very helpful in preventing menstrual cramps. Women who experience cramps are often advised to make lifestyle changes, such as eating a balanced diet and following a strict regimen for physical activity. Consuming iron-rich foods like flax seeds, green leafy vegetables, jaggery and sources of vitamin E like olive oil and broccoli can be beneficial in the long run.

Consult an obstetrician and gynaecologist: If the pain does not subside or is constantly increasing, thereby hampering daily activities, women are advised to visit their gynaecologist for consultation.

Also read: Man gets Rs 26 lakh as wages without joining work for months, here's why