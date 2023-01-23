Menstrual cramps: Effective ways to reduce period pain naturally

File photo

Most women have a painful period from menarche till menopause. however, different women experience pain differently during mensuration. What If we tell you there is an alternative to using a heating pad or blanket to numb the discomfort, you might want to consider it.

The cramps are a normal component of the menstrual cycle. You can reduce the intensity of the pain during your menstruation by practising Yoga. There are numerous Yoga asanas that will help you relieve period cramps such as Supta baddha konasana, Upavishta konasana, Matsyasana and Anantasana.

Adding certain foods to your diet and removing others can help you feel better. During your periods it is extremely important to take a healthy and clean diet. There is some food that can reduce severe menstrual pain and also gives the energy to live a healthy life such as bananas, lemons, ginger tea, broccoli and many others.

Not only what you eat, but also what you drink, has a significant part in minimising period cramps. Drinks to consume to reduce period cramps are smoothies, ginger tea, chamomile tea, and many others.

You may occasionally use a heating pad on pelvic area

Exercise regularly

Intake of Multivitamins Supplements

While home remedies are helpful for temporary relief and can help you better understand your specific situation, they are not a replacement for professional diagnosis and treatment of period pain and cramps.

