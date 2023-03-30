Menopause: 5 tips to manage hot flashes naturally

Menopause is an important phase of the cessation of periods in women and changes in the reproductive cycle. In this they may have to face many problems. During this, not only can they suddenly get angry or irritated, but sometimes their confidence also starts to lose. They may also suddenly feel hot or cold. The problem of hot flashes can last for a few months or even up to 1 year. Although it cannot be eliminated, but it can be controlled in some ways. You can adopt some home remedies to reduce hot flashes naturally.

Know why hot flashes start happening before menopause

Periods become irregular before menopause i.e. in the condition of perimenopause. Actually, during this time the ability to work the ovary starts decreasing. That's why estrogen and progesterone hormones start decreasing over time. Due to this, sometimes the upper part of the body suddenly starts feeling hot.

Due to this, the heat usually starts on the face, neck and chest. The body starts sweating profusely. Hot flashes cause your skin to turn red. Boils can also come out. After this suddenly it starts getting very cold. If this problem occurs at night, it can disturb your sleep.

These things can trigger hot flashes

Spicy food, coffee, alcohol, stress, wearing tight clothes can aggravate the problem of hot flashes. Occasionally, hot flashes can occur when taking public transport or using certain makeup. You may also have hot flashes if you're angry or stressed, excited about a project or meeting.

Here are ways to manage got flashes naturally:

Try cooling yourself down to room temperature

If you suddenly feel hot due to hot flashes, never try to cool yourself by turning on the air conditioner. Calm your mind. Leave it at room temperature. Sit under the fan. Spray cold water on yourself. A sudden switch to the AC can also make you feel cold, which is also a symptom of hot flashes.

Use natural fiber clothes

Wearing synthetic clothing can trap body heat, which can trigger hot flashes. Immediately take off synthetic clothes and use cotton or woolen clothes in cold. This will allow your body to breathe well and reduce the feeling of heat.

Relaxation exercises

Try to calm your anxiety as soon as you experience hot flashes. Do exercises to relax yourself.

Stop oily-spicy food and hot drinks immediately

Oily-spicy food, hot tea, coffee, all these things increase the body temperature. This can trigger hot flashes. As soon as you experience this, eat cold fruits like watermelon, melon. Drink lemon water. You can also put ice in it. Stop eating the food you are allergic to immediately. Always try to eat cold and fresh food.

Be happy

This is a free medicine, but for this you have to make efforts yourself. Being happy not only helps you to accept your situation but also avoids stress, anxiety and anger.

Expect less from others and spend less on yourself. Till now you have been spending yourself for a long time.

