At her clinic, whenever a girl is born—whether through a normal delivery or a C-section—she waives all medical charges.

A doctor in Varanasi is changing the narrative with compassion and courage. Dr Shipra Dhar, a gynaecologist, has been celebrating the birth of baby girls in a unique way since 2014. At her clinic, whenever a girl is born—whether through a normal delivery or a C-section—she waives all medical charges. The hospital is filled with sweets, smiles, and celebration, as each girl’s arrival is treated as a moment of pride and joy.

After witnessing cases of repeated gender bias in her own clinic—where families would be visibly upset upon hearing "it's a girl"—Dr Dhar decided to take action.

She also runs a food bank that provides meals for malnourished children and supports widowed women in need.

While the journey is not always easy—Dr Dhar admits that managing hospital expenses can be difficult—she remains committed to her mission.

Her story is a great example of how one person’s dedication can make a lasting impact.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.