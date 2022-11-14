Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Know early signs, preventative measures, treatment to protect your child

Representational image

After being one of the worst-hit states during the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Maharashtra is now reeling under a measles crisis, which is targeting the children of Mumbai. According to data, the number of measles cases in Mumbai has tripled in the last few days.

The slums of Mumbai are currently taken over by the outbreak of measles in the state, with the deaths of three children being reported between October 26 and 27. Healthcare facilities have been asked to remain on alert, while campaigns are being conducted in prone neighborhoods to make parents more aware.

The number of measles cases in Mumbai has now reached 109, reaching a three-fold limit in the city. According to officials, the disease is targeting those who are either not vaccinated or are partially vaccinated against Measles-Rubella.

Early signs of measles

According to health experts, the symptoms of measles take as many as 7 to 14 days to set in and appear in the child after contact with the virus. The symptoms of measles typically include a runny nose, watery eyes, high fever, and cough. A rash also appears on the body of the child.

The child may also experience joint and muscle pain, headache, sore throat, pinkeye, swollen lymph nodes, and sensitivity to light. It is advised that if a child is experiencing any of these symptoms, they should be rushed to the hospital.

Preventative measures and treatment of measles

The only proper preventative measure for measles is administering all the doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to the child at an early age to build their immunity. The MMR vaccine should be administered between 12 to 15 months of age, typically before entering school.

There is no specific treatment for measles, but rather the symptoms of measles are treated using an anti-fever medication, post-exposure measles vaccination, vitamin A supplements, and antibiotics.

