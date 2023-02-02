Search icon
Masaba Gupta completes 21 days without sugar; know how your body reacts after this

Sugar breaks down collagen and elastin, which give your skin shape, structure and firmness. When this happens, your skin starts having acne problems.

Representational image

Masaba Gupta, daughter of famous fashion designer and Indian actress Neena Gupta, got married recently. You can see her glowing skin at her wedding. Now she has revealed the secret of s glowing skin. Yes, Masaba has told that 30 days before marriage, she stopped eating this one thing, which improved her skin and common skin problems such as pimples, acne, dark spots etc.

Actually, in this Insta post, Masaba Gupta told that 30 days before marriage she gave up sugar. She told in this post that sugar causes acne or pimples and this is not a joke. When she stopped consuming sugar for a month, her skin got better.

How sugar spoils your skin?

Sugar breaks down collagen and elastin, which give your skin shape, structure and firmness. When this happens, your skin starts having acne problems. Apart from this, your skin starts looking wrinkled, loose, dry and dull.

Benefits of not consuming sugar

Leaving sweets for 30 days will not cause acne problems. Second, your stress will be under control and third, your body clock will be correct. Apart from this, your oral health will be good, there will be no depression and there will be no diseases related to the liver, kidneys and sugar.

