Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda: All you need to know

Rwanda is currently facing its first outbreak of the Marburg virus, a highly lethal hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola. The virus has claimed six lives, as reported by Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana in a recent video statement. According to the minister, 20 individuals have been infected so far, with most of the fatalities occurring among healthcare professionals, particularly those working in intensive care units.

Efforts are underway to trace anyone who may have been in contact with the infected individuals to prevent the spread of the virus. This outbreak has brought international attention to Rwanda as health authorities work to contain the situation.

About Marburg Virus

The Marburg virus is part of the filovirus family, which also includes the Ebola virus. It causes a severe hemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 88%. The virus is thought to spread to humans from fruit bats, specifically the Rousettus bat, and then through human-to-human transmission via contact with bodily fluids such as blood, saliva, and sweat from infected individuals.

The virus was first discovered in 1967 during outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, as well as Belgrade in Serbia. Since then, it has caused occasional outbreaks, mostly in African countries, though none have been previously reported in Rwanda until now.

Symptoms

The Marburg virus can incubate in the body for 2 to 21 days before symptoms appear. Initially, patients experience a sudden onset of high fever, accompanied by a severe headache and malaise. Muscle pain and discomfort are also common in the early stages of the disease.

As the infection progresses, patients may develop watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, usually by the third day. In more severe cases, bleeding begins within a week of infection, which can involve multiple areas of the body, including the nose, gums, and digestive tract. Patients may also develop a characteristic rash, and in fatal cases, death usually occurs 8 to 9 days after the onset of symptoms due to massive blood loss and organ failure.

How is it diagnosed?

Diagnosing Marburg virus disease can be challenging due to its similarity to other tropical diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, and dengue. Laboratory tests are necessary to confirm infection, including reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assays and antibody detection methods such as ELISA. However, due to the high biohazard risk of handling patient samples, these tests must be conducted under maximum containment conditions.

Treatment and Prevention

There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for the Marburg virus. Medical care for infected individuals focuses on managing symptoms and maintaining hydration through oral or intravenous fluids. Experimental treatments, including immune therapies, blood products, and antiviral drugs, are being studied but are not yet widely available.

The best prevention strategy is strict infection control, especially for healthcare workers who are at high risk. Wearing protective gear, isolating patients, and practicing safe burial procedures for those who have died from the virus are critical in preventing further transmission.