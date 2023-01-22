Managing thyroid disorders in children: Understanding symptoms, causes and treatment options

The thyroid gland which is located at the front of the neck near the clavicles is responsible for the rate of all metabolic and chemical processes in our body, in every cell, tissue and organ.

Often associated with adults, thyroid problems are the most common endocrine disorder among school-age kids. It's estimated nearly 37 out of 1,000 children have thyroid disease.

Thyroid gland disorders consequently have a profound effect on the human body. When the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone (overactive), the condition is called hyperthyroidism. When the thyroid gland produces too little thyroid hormone (underactive), the condition is called hypothyroidism. Thyroid problems can occur at any age; infants can even be born with a thyroid problem!

Parents should look for the following symptoms that may indicate problems with their child’s thyroid.

Signs of hyperthyroidism can include:

Feeling jumpy including trembling hands and trouble concentrating, Fast heartbeat, enlarged thyroid, Sweat and sleep problems, Big appetite along with weight loss, wide-eyed stare including possible eyes bulging out. Other problems can include fainting and looser stool.

The most common cause of hyperthyroidism in children and adolescents is an autoimmune condition called Grave’s disease which causes the body to produce antibodies that stimulate the thyroid gland uncontrollably, making too much thyroid hormone.

Signs of hypothyroidism can include:

1. Decreased energy

2. Appearing swollen or puffy

3. Weight gain without increased appetite

4. Decreased growth rate

5. Muscle soreness

6. Constipation or harder stool less often

7. Other problems can include brittle hair and dry skin

The most common cause of hypothyroidism in children and adolescents is an autoimmune condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis which causes the body to produce antibodies that attack and destroy the thyroid gland, which then makes too little thyroid hormone.

The good news is that thyroid disorders can be managed very effectively, usually with medication. If your child exhibits some or many of these symptoms, it is best to check with your child’s paediatrician first to inquire about testing for a problem.

Take precautions about food which interfere with thyroid hormones like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli & soybean. Take medicines regularly.

Do regular yogic exercises & meditation along with a healthy diet, fresh fruits & vegetables. Regular exercise keeps one mentally strong & stable.

Follow up with your doctor for dose adjustments to keep thyroid levels.