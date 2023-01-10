Managing PCOS naturally: The best foods for hormone balance

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is characterized by the presence of multiple cysts on the ovaries, irregular menstrual periods, and elevated levels of male hormones (androgens). PCOS can also cause a range of other symptoms, including weight gain, acne, and difficulty getting pregnant.

There is no cure for PCOS, but the condition can be managed with lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise. Here are seven hormone-balancing foods that women with PCOS should consider including in their diet:

Leafy green vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in antioxidants and help to balance hormones.

Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli contain compounds that help to detoxify the body and support hormone balance.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in fiber and healthy fats, which can help to improve insulin sensitivity and support hormone balance.

Also read: Are you fond of beverages? See how drinks can cause baldness in men

Fermented foods: Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut contain beneficial bacteria that can help to improve digestion and support the immune system.

Whole grains: Whole grains like quinoa, oats, and brown rice are rich in fiber and help to improve insulin sensitivity.

Berries: Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are rich in antioxidants and can help to improve insulin sensitivity.

It's important to note that everyone is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. It's always a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional before making any changes to your diet.