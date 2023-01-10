Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Managing PCOS naturally: The best foods for hormone balance

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age and can cause irregular periods and other issues.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Managing PCOS naturally: The best foods for hormone balance
Managing PCOS naturally: The best foods for hormone balance

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is characterized by the presence of multiple cysts on the ovaries, irregular menstrual periods, and elevated levels of male hormones (androgens). PCOS can also cause a range of other symptoms, including weight gain, acne, and difficulty getting pregnant.

There is no cure for PCOS, but the condition can be managed with lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise. Here are seven hormone-balancing foods that women with PCOS should consider including in their diet:

Leafy green vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in antioxidants and help to balance hormones.

Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli contain compounds that help to detoxify the body and support hormone balance.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in fiber and healthy fats, which can help to improve insulin sensitivity and support hormone balance.

Also read: Are you fond of beverages? See how drinks can cause baldness in men

Fermented foods: Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut contain beneficial bacteria that can help to improve digestion and support the immune system.

Whole grains: Whole grains like quinoa, oats, and brown rice are rich in fiber and help to improve insulin sensitivity.

Berries: Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are rich in antioxidants and can help to improve insulin sensitivity.

It's important to note that everyone is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. It's always a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional before making any changes to your diet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.