Managing arthritis in monsoon season: Expert tips

Expert tips to manage arthritis during the monsoon season.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

The monsoon season can have a significant impact on individuals living with arthritis, according to Dr. Rahul Salunkhe, HOD of the Orthopedic department at DPU Private super specialty hospital in Pimpri, Pune. Many people with arthritis experience changes in symptoms during this time, including increased joint pain, stiffness, and discomfort.

The atmospheric pressure changes associated with monsoon weather can affect joint pressure and lead to increased pain and stiffness. When the pressure is low, tissues in and around the joints may expand, causing discomfort. Additionally, the high humidity levels during the monsoon season can affect arthritis symptoms, leading to increased swelling and inflammation in the joints, intensifying pain, and reducing mobility. Sudden temperature changes that often accompany monsoon weather can also impact joint fluid viscosity, resulting in increased pain and stiffness.

To manage arthritis during the monsoon season, Dr. Salunkhe suggests the following:

1. Stay active: Engage in regular physical activity, such as low-impact exercises like swimming or indoor walking, to maintain joint flexibility and reduce stiffness.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight puts additional stress on the joints, worsening arthritis symptoms. A balanced diet and regular exercise can help manage weight, reducing the burden on the joints.

3. Warm compresses: Applying warm compresses or taking warm baths can provide relief from joint pain and stiffness caused by the cold and damp monsoon weather.

4. Stay hydrated: Drink an adequate amount of water to keep the joints lubricated and alleviate arthritis symptoms. It is particularly important to stay hydrated during the monsoon season due to increased humidity, which can lead to dehydration.

5. Dress appropriately: Wear loose and comfortable clothing that protects against the cold and dampness. Layering up can help regulate body temperature and reduce joint discomfort.

If the pain persists or is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Treatment options for arthritis may include medications, physical therapy, and joint protection techniques.

While the monsoon season can pose challenges for individuals with arthritis, implementing these lifestyle modifications can help effectively manage symptoms.

Note: It is crucial to seek personalised advice and guidance from a healthcare professional to ensure optimal management of arthritis throughout the monsoon season.

Read more: Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

