Manage diabetes and chronic kidney disease with an innovative treatment

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, patients often have to settle into a whole new lifestyle consisting of frequent medical checkups, getting pricked often for monitoring blood sugar, and taking insulin injections.

Type 2 diabetes is in fact a chronic disease which can cause multiple complications too, such as stroke, cardiovascular diseases leading to heart attack, kidney disease, obesity, and peripheral artery disease. People with Type-2 diabetes who are overweight and obese further stare at an increased risk of several comorbidities including Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

CKD is mostly diagnosed in later stages

The kidneys are made up of millions of nephrons or filters. Those who have blood sugar resulting from diabetes can have damaged blood vessels in the kidneys which affect the ability of the nephrons to work properly. This happens if diabetes is poorly controlled. Additionally, diabetic patients develop high blood pressure, which causes additional damage to the kidneys. CKD develops slowly over time without any trace of signs or symptoms. The disease often gets diagnosed in later stages.

Magnitude of the risks of CKD

Phase I of the Indian Chronic Kidney Disease study shows diabetes was the most common cause of CKD. The prevalence of CKD is nearly 800 per million population (pmp), and the incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is estimated at 150–200 pmp. The leading cause of CKD according to population-based studies is diabetic nephropathy. Approximately 40% of those who have T2D have CKD. Every 24 hours, 170 people with diabetes begin treatment for kidney failure. The risk of CKD is over 2.5x higher in people with obesity compared to people with normal body weight.

One in 12 adults (20-79 years) in India is living with diabetes. Approximately 50% of people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) taking three or more oral anti-diabetes drugs (OADs) do not achieve target blood sugar levels. 77% of these people do not achieve glycaemic goals and a vast majority of them struggle with a high average HbA1c of 8.6% along with uncontrolled blood sugar, excess weight, and increased cardiovascular risk.

Oral Semaglutide – An Innovation in Diabetes Management

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor analogue (GLP-1 RA), one of the drug classes to treat diabetes, indicated for the management of type 2 diabetes is now available as an oral formulation. Most diabetic people are dependent on insulin administered via injections to keep their condition under control. Previously, Semaglutide was only available in the form of injections. Oral semaglutide can help such patients immensely if they prefer oral medications over injections.

For those who fear injections, or are unable to control HbA1c with other OADs, the “peptide in a pill”, oral semaglutide, has proven to be a game-changer in their diabetes management. Oral semaglutide can also improve both blood glucose and body weight, which makes it ideal for type 2 diabetes patients. Its dosage depends on the condition of the patient and the doctor may start with a lower dose and gradually increase it. Oral semaglutide is also safe to be used by those with moderate renal impairment without any dose adjustment.

Medication should however be supplemented with 'at home care'. Diabetes management is also a lot about managing your lifestyle. A few simple do's and don'ts go a long way in keeping diabetes under control. Healthier food choices help at every step. Patients should opt for healthier carbohydrates such as whole grains, chickpeas, lentils, and unsweetened dairy products. They must consume less salt as a diet high in salt can put one at risk of high blood pressure and stroke. They should consume less red meat and processed meat as these are linked to heart problems as well. Overall, healthier fats and smart snacks must be the mantra for diabetic patients.

Besides the use of the right drugs in the right dosage, early detection and treatment can help in better management of diabetes and reduction of co-morbidities.

The author is MD, FICP, FACP, PGDDM( UK) and Fellow of Diabetes India

