Man dies after washing nose with tap water due to brain-eating amoeba: Know what is it, symptoms, treatment

Many Floridians now refrain from washing their faces with tap water in response to the death of a man in Florida's Charlotte County who was allegedly killed after rinsing his nose with tap water. The advice was made after the Florida Department of Health verified that the deceased passed away as a result of contracting the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which eats the brain.

Through the nose, the amoeba gets into the body and then moves on to the brain. Once the brain tissue has been destroyed by the organism, a harmful infection known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis results. Most infections are fatal.

What is brain-eating amoeba and its symptoms?

The single-celled organism Naegleria fowleri, also referred to as a brain-eating amoeba, can only be seen under a microscope. It can be found in soil as well as warm freshwater areas including lakes, rivers, and hot springs. This infection's initial signs and symptoms include headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and stiff neck. If the disease worsens, it may cause hallucinations, abnormal mental status, and even coma.

According to records, only four patients out of 154 who got the sickness recovered the illness in the US between 1962 and 2021, with 97% of those who did die. According to media accounts, the Florida man's case was the nation's first to occur in cold months.

All Charlotte County residents were cautioned not to dip their noses in tap water throughout this period by disease specialist Dr. Mobeen Rathore. Residents are advised to boil the water before using it in unfortunate circumstances.

How is it transmitted?

When it gets into interaction with people even when they are swimming or diving in waters such as rivers or lakes, it spreads to people. Moreover, it can happen if patients use infected tap water to clean their sinuses and noses. The amoeba enters the human nostril and travels to the brain, where it damages brain tissue and develops primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

According to the agency, drinking tainted water won't make the person sick. It happens only when tainted water gets into the nose. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is not present in salt water.

Does Naegleria fowleri have a vaccine?

Although there are some therapies available, a long-term, effective cure has not yet been found. According to the CDC, PAM is currently treated using a cocktail of medications that frequently includes amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine, and dexamethasone.

