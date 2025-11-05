FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban, aiming for tobacco-free future

The Maldives has become the first country to ban smoking for anyone born after January 1, 2007, aiming to build a tobacco-free future.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

In a historic move, the Maldives has become the first country in the world to introduce a 'generational smoking ban', completely prohibiting the sale and use of tobacco for anyone born on or after January 1, 2007. The landmark decision aims to create a tobacco-free generation and drastically reduce smoking-related diseases in the island nation.

What the new law means

Under the new amendment to the country’s tobacco control law, no one born in 2007 or later will ever be allowed to buy or use tobacco products in the Maldives. The ban covers all forms of tobacco, including cigarettes, cigars and related products.

Retailers will be required to verify the birth year of anyone purchasing tobacco to ensure compliance. The Maldives had already banned e-cigarettes and vaping devices last year, and this new step takes the country’s anti-tobacco policy to the next level.

Government officials have called the decision a bold step toward protecting future generations from the harmful effects of smoking, which remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide.

Mixed reactions but global praise

The move has received widespread praise from public health experts, who believe it could inspire other countries to take similar action. The Maldives joins a small group of nations, including New Zealand and the UK, that have discussed or attempted generational bans, but it is the first to officially implement one.

While some have raised concerns about enforcement and the possibility of a black market, Maldivian authorities remain confident that strong monitoring and awareness programs will make the policy successful.

With this pioneering step, the Maldives is sending a clear message to the world, that the health of future generations comes before the profits of the tobacco industry.

