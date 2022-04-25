Make the flu vaccine a part of your child’s ‘Back to School’ plan

Since younger children are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, getting a flu vaccine is especially important this season.

India seems to have finally emerged from the pandemic into the sunshine of a new year filled with hope and promise. The saying ‘A stitch in time saves nine’ was proven right during the COVID-19 pandemic where vaccination helped protect many people from severe disease and death. With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing across the country, schools, colleges, and workplaces have opened once again.

Parents and children have much to look forward to with the reopening of schools. However, the joy of new books, school bags, and uniforms is slightly tempered by the fact that children will now be exposed to the external environment after a long gap of nearly two years. It is hence the right time to protect them from potential infections which may hinder their school life.

One such infection that can affect children severely is the seasonal flu or influenza. Influenza is a contagious viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and lungs just like Covid-19. Flu outbreaks affect nearly 40% of preschool and 30% of school-going children. Children often introduce the flu to other members of the household too. If it affects the elderly members of the family then it can be dangerous for them. Common symptoms of flu include fever, cough, aches, and chills. Though the symptoms seem to mimic the common cold to some extent, if left untreated, flu can be dangerous, especially for the young (<5 years), the elderly (>65 years), and those with chronic conditions. It can lead to complications such as pneumonia and other lung complications, may result in hospitalization, or even cause death. Overall, seasonal flu outbreaks increase clinic visits by nearly 35%, lead to excess hospitalisation and enhance antibiotic use by 10-30%.

The flu vaccine is the best defence

The best defence against the flu and its complications is the flu vaccine. Both healthy children, as well as those with underlying medical conditions, can be protected if vaccinated on time. The flu vaccine is recommended for children from 6 months to 5 years, children with conditions falling into high-risk groups, the elderly, and adults with comorbidities like asthma, and diabetes as they are at a higher risk of developing flu-related complications.

In India, the circulation of the flu virus increases during the monsoons. Hence the best time to vaccinate your child every year is in the summer or pre-monsoon period of April-May for most of the country and September-October if you belong to regions that have delayed monsoons e.g., Tamil Nadu.

Getting your child school-ready

Since younger children are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, getting a flu vaccine is especially important this season. Protecting your child from the flu as they step out for school can reduce symptoms that can be confused with those caused by Covid-19. In older children who have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, a gap of 30 days is recommended before taking the flu vaccine.

Though wearing a mask and using a sanitizer are standard precautions that are being maintained, vaccination remains the clear option for preventing infectious diseases like the flu. Taking the flu vaccine as recommended can help your child face the upcoming academic year with a smile.

The author is National President, IAP(2005): President, Pediatric Association of SAARC (2005-8), Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Ankur Institute of Child Health, Ahmedabad

