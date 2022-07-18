Made-in-India nasal spray lowers Covid-19 viral load by 94% in 24 hours: Study

Nasal spray | Photo: File

According to a study that was published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal, nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) has been shown to be efficient in reducing viral load by 94% within 24 hours and by 99% within 48 hours.

The nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS), which will be launched in India under the trade name FabiSpray for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients who have a greater risk of the disease spreading, was initially announced in February.

The pharmaceutical company Glenmark, based in Mumbai, examine the impact of nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) on 306 persons with mild COVID-19 symptoms who were either vaccinated or not across 20 trial sites in India. During the Omicron and Delta surges, the study was being done.

In the trial, participants with symptomatic COVID-19 were selected to receive a seven-day therapy of NONS along with standard care against a nasal spray placebo and usual care. Over the course of seven days, NONS was self-administered twice per nostril, six times per day.

According to the study, high-risk patients who received NONS reported a significant drop in viral load within 24 hours, which persisted over the course of seven days of therapy. Both groups with and without vaccinations had comparable outcomes, according to the authors.

According to the statement, the viral load is lowered so quickly with NONS because nitric oxide prevents the virus from entering the nasal canal, kills it, and stops it from replicating. According to the study, the NONS group's typical duration to viral cure was three days, whereas the placebo group's average time to viral cure was seven days.

