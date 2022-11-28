Lung cancer: Cause, remedies, prevention here

Photo: Representational image

Lung cancer develops when the normal process of cell division and growth is disrupted, resulting in abnormal and uncontrolled growth. As the cells grow, a group of cells that looks like a tumour develops.

How does lung cancer occur?

Lung cancer can develop over the course of many years. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer. Many people who are in the habit of smoking cigarettes or are in contact with them or some of its elements cause pathological changes in the person's lungs that continue for a long time. These changes can cause a cancerous tumour to develop in the lungs.

Studies around the world show that 25 percent of people who develop lung cancer are non-smokers. Two out of three people over the age of 65 are diagnosed with lung cancer. It is essential that lung cancer is detected as early as possible through proper screening to reduce the risk posed to a person's life.

How are lungs examined?

Lung screening can reduce the number of deaths. With this, the disease can be detected at a stage when its treatment is possible. In 80 percent of cases, lung cancer can be detected at an early stage. Due to the test, it will be possible to detect cancer in advance and treat the affected person.

Diagnosis of lung cancer

Early treatment will reduce the need for chemotherapy and radiation therapy. It may be that advising many people to avoid risky activities greatly reduces their risk of developing cancer or that they may be kept from fully realising the seriousness of the disease.

consult a doctor

It is a fact that lung cancer can be fatal, but for people who are diagnosed with this disease in time, their chances of survival are greatly increased. People who are at high risk of developing lung cancer may consider getting screened from time to time. This can help in the early detection of symptoms and therapy can be done before cancer spreads. Anyone who is concerned that they may have lung cancer should consult a doctor for guidance.

Include these things in the diet

1. Apart from this, it is very important to lead a healthy lifestyle to keep the lungs healthy. Eating foods high in antioxidants, such as blueberries, asparagus, apples, and broccoli, can help flush out toxins and maintain lung health.

2. Exercise is also important: Increase exercise time. Exercising strengthens the entire cardio-respiratory system. This doesn't improve lung function completely, but it will help you increase your lung capacity, make it easier for you to breathe, and give you a chance to take in more oxygen.

3. Avoid alcohol and smoking: Quit smoking as cigarette smoking is estimated to increase the risk of lung cancer by 90% in men and 70-80 percent in women. Continuous smoking also increases the risk of a heart attack in a person.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It cannot be a substitute for any medicine or treatment in any way. Always consult your doctor for more details.