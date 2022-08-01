Low cholesterol diet: 5 food items that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels, triglycerides

File Photo

Cholesterol is commonly believed to be a bad thing. However, a certain amount of blood cholesterol is necessary for the human body because it helps to build the cell membrane’s structure and make hormones, including testosterone, oestrogen and adrenal hormones.

Cholesterol is important for the human body as it helps our metabolism to work efficiently. Notably, experts’ advice to consume food items that help to lower the LDL, which is commonly known as ‘bad’ cholesterol.

Here are some food items that can help you to reduce the bad cholesterol levels

Oats and barley

Whole grains, including oats and barley can help you to lower your risk of heart related diseases as these food items contain soluble fibre. You can consume an oat-based cereal for breakfast to kickstart your day in a healthy way. Masala oats are a win for those who like it spicy and sweet oats can be a favourite among those who have a sweet tooth.

Beans

Beans are packed with protein and soluble fibre. There are also a great source of magnesium, iron and potassium. Adding beans to your diet can help you in weight management and can also improve your heart health.

You can choose from a variety of beans, including black-eyed peas, kidney beans so you never get bored eating the same thing.

Brinjal and okra

Eggplant and lady finger are two vegetables which are known to be good sources of soluble fibre. You can consume them to keep your cholesterol levels in control.

Enjoy baingan ka bharta or lady finger chips to maintain good health.

Nuts

Nuts are great to boost blood cholesterol. Add walnuts in your every day diet if you’ve had a history of heart attacks. It is important to note that nuts are high on calories so they must be consumed with caution. You can add a handful in your salads or eat them as a snack.

Avocados

Avocados are a great source of monosaturated fatty acids. Consume avocados if you are overweight or obese as it can help to improve your LDL cholesterol levels. You can add avocado to your salads, sandwiches or enjoy them just like that. The soluble fibre in them will help to control triglycerides in blood too.