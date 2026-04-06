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Low birthweight to higher stroke risk in young adults

In some regions, including parts of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and high-income countries like Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom, stroke incidence is even rising among younger adults.

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Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

Low birthweight to higher stroke risk in young adults
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A new population-based study from Sweden has found that individuals born with low birthweight face a significantly higher risk of stroke in young adulthood, regardless of their body mass index (BMI) or gestational age at birth.

The findings were presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO2026) in Istanbul, Turkey, highlighting the importance of early-life factors in adult cardiovascular health. Researchers, including Dr Lina Lilja and Dr Maria Bygdell of the University of Gothenburg, analysed data from nearly 800,000 Swedish men and women born between 1973 and 1982.

The study linked information from the Medical Birth Register, the National Conscription Register, the National Patient Register, and the Cause of Death Register to track stroke incidence until December 31, 2022. The study recorded 2,252 first stroke events among participants, with 1,624 ischaemic strokes and 588 intracerebral haemorrhages. Individuals with birthweights below the median of 3.5 kg showed a 21 per cent higher risk of stroke overall, with similar increased risks observed for both ischaemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke. Women with low birthweight had an 18 per cent increased risk, while men faced a 23 per cent increase.

Importantly, these associations were independent of gestational age and BMI in young adulthood, which were not themselves significant predictors of stroke. While overall stroke rates have declined in high-income countries over recent decades, the decrease has been less marked among young and middle-aged adults. In some regions, including parts of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and high-income countries like Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom, stroke incidence is even rising among younger adults. The researchers note that understanding risk factors such as low birthweight could inform preventive strategies for future generations.

The authors concluded, "Lower birthweight is associated with an increased risk of early adult stroke for both men and women, and for both major stroke types. These findings suggest that low birthweight may be included in assessments of stroke risk in adults."

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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