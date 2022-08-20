Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Living in close proximity to those who smoke tobacco can put you at high risk of cancer: Lancet study

The Lancet study found that smoking, alcohol use, and high body mass index (BMI), were the top three risk factors for cancer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Living in close proximity to those who smoke tobacco can put you at high risk of cancer: Lancet study
File Photo

Living in close proximity to those who smoke tobacco can put you at high risk of cancer: Lancet study

If you live closer to someone who smokes tobacco, then you may be at risk of cancer. According to a Lancet study, being a second-hand smoker puts you at higher risk of cancer as second-hand smoking is the tenth biggest factor for the disease.

Researchers used results from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study to derive conclusions. They investigated how 34 behavioural, metabolic, environmental, and occupational risk factors contributed to deaths and ill health due to 23 cancer types in 2019.

READ | This miraculous ingredient present in turmeric can be the answer to most health problems

Additionally, changes in cancer burden between 2010 and 2019 due to risk factors were assessed. Estimates of cancer burden were based on mortality and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), a measure of years of life lost to death and years lived with disability.

The researchers at the University of Washington, US assumed that all persons living with a daily smoker are exposed to tobacco smoke. They used surveys to estimate the proportion of individuals exposed to secondhand smoke at work.

The study found that smoking, alcohol use, and high body mass index (BMI), were the top three risk factors for cancer. These were followed by unsafe sex, high fasting blood glucose, particle air pollution, asbestos exposure, diets low in whole grains and milk, and second-hand smoking.

These factors accounted for 3.7 million deaths and 87.8 million DALYs in 2019, the researchers said.

"This study illustrates that the burden of cancer remains an important public health challenge that is growing in magnitude around the world," said Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

"Smoking continues to be the leading risk factor for cancer globally, with other substantial contributors to cancer burden varying," said Murray, a co-senior author of the study.

Second-hand smoke is smoke from burning tobacco products, like cigarettes, cigars, hookahs, or pipes. Secondhand smoke also is smoke that has been exhaled, or breathed out, by the person smoking.
People may also be exposed to secondhand smoke in public places like bars, restaurants, and casinos, as well as in vehicles.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, including hundreds of chemicals that are toxic and about 70 that can cause cancer.
“Secondhand smoke can cause health problems in children and adults, and can even be deadly. Since 1964, about 2,500,000 people who do not smoke have died from health problems caused by secondhand smoke exposure,” the CDC states.

(With PTI Inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.