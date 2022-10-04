Liver disease: Signs and symptoms of liver damage visible in your feet

A lot of people have been struggling with liver conditions in recent times. Damage to the liver may result from a variety of factors. The liver is an organ that can be found inside the ribs on the upper side of the abdomen. The liver carries out a number of tasks, including releasing bile and degrading harmful chemicals in the body.

One advantage is that liver-related problems are treatable. However, it is crucial that you pay attention to its early symptoms and signs. We can also see symptoms of liver disease in our feet. Therefore, if similar symptoms and indicators can also be seen in your feet, your liver may be having some issues.

1. Swelling: According to experts, if you experience swelling in your feet, ankles, or soles, it could indicate a number of different liver-related conditions, including cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and, in some cases, liver cancer. It is crucial that you call the doctor if you notice swelling in your feet.

2. Itching in the hands and soles of the feet is a symptom that some hepatitis patients have to deal with in more severe situations. This is caused by a condition called pruritus, which causes your skin to become extremely itchy. In addition to pruritus, liver disease also causes the skin of your hands and feet to become extremely dry, which further increases irritation. It's vital that you moisturise your hands and feet in this situation.

3. Foot's sole pain: It is necessary to address the issue of foot discomfort caused by liver disease. Fluid begins to build up in edoema when the liver is not functioning properly. Chronic liver illness is also linked to peripheral neuropathy, which causes numbness, paralysis, and pain in the legs owing to nerve loss.

The most common cause of liver disease is hepatitis. Fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, and liver cirrhosis are more types of liver disease. The issue of discomfort and swelling in the soles of the feet must be addressed if there is a liver issue.

4. Tingling and numbness in the legs: Hepatitis C infection or alcoholic liver disease can cause tingling or numbness in the legs in people with liver disease. Due to the liver's role in regulating glucose levels, both of these issues are frequently encountered in diabetic patients, who are also more likely to have liver disease. Peripheral neuropathy, which harms the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, is the root cause of all these issues.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a professional doctor for health advise.)




