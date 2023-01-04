Liver cancer: Risk factors, symptoms, early detection and treatment options

Liver cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the liver, a vital organ located in the upper right side of the abdomen. The liver is responsible for a number of important functions in the body, including filtering toxins from the blood, producing bile to help digest fats, and storing energy in the form of glycogen. There are several different types of liver cancer, including hepatocellular carcinoma, which is the most common type, and cholangiocarcinoma, which starts in the bile ducts within the liver.

There are several risk factors that can increase a person's chances of developing liver cancer, including chronic infection with the hepatitis B or C virus, cirrhosis (a condition in which the liver is scarred and damaged), and a family history of liver cancer. Alcohol abuse and obesity are also associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.

There are often no signs or symptoms of liver cancer in the early stages of the disease. As the cancer progresses, however, a person may experience symptoms such as abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite, nausea, and fatigue. In some cases, the cancer may cause a mass or tumor to be visible in the abdomen.

Also read: Diabetes prevention: 5 healthy tips for those at risk of developing diabetes

If liver cancer is diagnosed in its early stages, it may be possible to surgically remove the cancerous tissue. In more advanced cases, treatment options may include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, or radiation therapy. In some cases, a liver transplant may be recommended if the cancer has not spread to other parts of the body.

It is important for individuals with risk factors for liver cancer to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease and to see a healthcare provider for regular check-ups. Additionally, taking steps to reduce the risk of developing liver cancer, such as avoiding alcohol abuse, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting vaccinated against hepatitis B, can help reduce the likelihood of developing the disease.