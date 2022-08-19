List of states where women have more sexual partners than men, Rajasthan on top

NFHS (Representational)

The National Family Health Survey has revealed that at least in 11 states of the country women have had more sexual partners than men. However, men have surpassed women when it came to having sex with people who weren't their spouses or live-in partners. In this category, women respondents were 4 percent whereas the women were at just 0.5 percent.

The National Family Health Survey was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men. It showed that the number of sex partners on average for women was higher than for men in many states and Union territories. Rajasthan topped the list with average 3.1 sex partners as against 1.8 for men.

Here's the list: Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Rajasthan.

The survey was conducted between 2019-21 in 707 districts of the country's 28 states and eight Union territories.



With inputs from PTI