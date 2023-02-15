Lingering Cough: Here's why you may not be healing quickly from a cough

Representational image

With the change in weather, viral cough and cold have engulfed people. The cough which gets cured in three days is not getting relief in 15 days. This has confused even the doctors. After Covid, the trend of cold-cough-cold has completely changed. Earlier, people used to get over from cough within 2 to 3 days, but now they are taking 10 to 15 days. First fever then sore throat and now he is suffering from a dry cough. Cough is seen for a long time due to post-viral bronchitis or mild pneumonia. In very few cases like influenza, and swine flu, the virus is not detected in the investigation.

The major causes of prolonged cough are covid, smoking, infection, asthma, post-nasal drip (mucus passing through the nose and not reaching the throat), and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

The problem of coughing stays for a long time due to the infection.

When we breathe in the air, it goes into the nose, throat and lungs, due to which the muscles start contracting. Due to the formation of mucus, the way of breathing gets blocked.

Enterovirus is a single-stranded RNA virus, which causes fever, cough and cold together. Usually, it occurs in South East Asian areas.

Here are the common signs and symptoms of infection from cough and cold:

The signs and symptoms of a common cold and cough infection can vary from person to person, but here are some of the most common ones:

Coughing: A dry, hacking cough is often the first sign of a cold, and it can linger for weeks.

Sore throat: The throat may be sore and tender, making it painful to swallow.

Runny or stuffy nose: The nasal passages may be congested, and there may be a clear, watery discharge or thicker, yellowish-green mucus.

Fatigue: Feeling tired and run down is a common symptom of a cold.

Headache: Headaches are often associated with colds and can range from mild to severe.

Muscle aches: Muscles may ache, and the body may feel sore and uncomfortable.

Fever: A low-grade fever is common with a cold, especially in children, but it typically does not last long.

Chills: Some people may experience chills along with a fever.

It is important to note that while these symptoms can be indicative of a cold, they can also be associated with other illnesses. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.