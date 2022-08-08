Headlines

Lifestyle hack: Here’s how much alcohol consumption is bad for your liver

When you consume alcohol, your liver releases several enzymes to help you digest it. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to chronic liver diseases.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Almost all of us know that alcohol consumption is dangerous for health. Alcoholic drinks affect your liver which is a powerful organ involved in performing several complex functions in the human body.

Liver is one body organ which is important to keep you healthy and happy throughout the course of your life.

One of the main reasons for chronic liver disease is alcohol consumption. Drinking alcohol may cause inflammation in your liver, leading to scarring. If left untreated, this could lead to the final stage of liver disease. Hence, it is important to control the quantity of alcohol that you are drinking and the harm that it can pose to your body.

Notably, the liver has the capability to remove toxic substances, including alcohol from your body whenever there is a need for it.

When you consume alcohol, your liver releases several enzymes to help you digest it. If the quantity of alcohol consumed by you is more than the quantity that your liver can handle, then you are likely to get chronic liver disease. The increased alcohol consumption will lead to a surge in liver fat.

While the liver is a regenerative organ, certain cells may die each time it filters alcohol from your body. Further, chronic alcohol consumption can reduce the liver’s ability to regenerate.

Besides alcohol consumption, obesity and other liver conditions, including hepatitis C can also cause damages to your lover. According to studies, women are more vulnerable to the ill effects of alcohol on their liver than the men.

Alcohol consumption may not lead to symptoms till your liver is severely damaged. In order to prevent this, experts recommend preventative screening for liver damage. You should get routine check-ups so you can detect any potential health issues.

It is crucial to get standard screening tests, including a liver function test and a liver biopsy.

In certain cases, symptoms may reflect at later stages. These may include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss and ankle inflammation. If your liver is severely damaged, you may face drowsiness, confusion and blood in your vomit or stools.

 

