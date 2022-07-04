Let’s spread awareness about PCOD on Doctor’s Day: Dr. Aditi

Every year on July 1, we celebrate National Doctor's Day. This day is set aside to honor the contributions of physicians who work tirelessly to provide care and improve the lives of their patients. While doctors may not always get the recognition they deserve, this day is a small way to show our appreciation for all that they do. From diagnosing and treating illness, to providing support and guidance, doctors play a vital role in keeping us healthy and safe.

On the special occasion of Doctor’s Day, we will know about one of the common health issues called as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD) from Dr. Aditi, a gold medalist from Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh. She has 22 years of experience and running a well-known multi-specialty homeopathic clinic in Chandigarh. On this auspicious occasion she will shed light on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD), its causes and ways to treat it. We will also like to emphasize on the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment for PCOD patients. Dr. Aditi said she believe that her insights will be helpful for all those who are facing problems related to PCOD.

So, let's start knowing about PCOD.

What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD)

PCOD, or polycystic ovary syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that affects women of childbearing age. The condition is characterized by the presence of multiple cysts on the ovaries, as well as high levels of male hormones (androgens). PCOS is a common condition, affecting an estimated 5-10% of women of childbearing age.

It’s quite common, most women are not aware of the signs and symptoms of PCOD, the implications of the condition, and available treatment options.

Symptoms and causes of PCOD

PCOD can cause a number of symptoms, including irregular periods, pain in the tummy and pelvis, pigmentation of skin, acne, weight gain, and fertility problems. In some cases, it can also lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Although the exact cause of PCOS is unknown, it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

PCOD Problem Treatment Options

The first step in diagnosis is often a physical exam and blood test to check hormone levels. Ultrasound may also be used to look for signs of PCOS, such as multiple cysts on the ovaries. In some cases, further testing may be needed to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms. With early diagnosis and treatment, women with PCOD can manage their symptoms and enjoy a healthy pregnancy.

Diet plays an important role to make your body healthy and diet modification can help to reduce symptoms of PCOD and can help to get recovered from the PCOD along with proper medication in supervision of a qualified doctor.

Daily Exercise is also helps to avoid and reduce major symptoms of PCOD. This helps in boosting metabolism and improve blood circulation in the body.

While it is not a life-threatening condition, it can cause considerable discomfort and distress. If you think you may have PCOD, it is important to see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment.

Role of Homeopathy in treating PCOD

PCOD is a very common condition these days and homeopathy has an excellent track record in the treatment of PCOD. Homeopathic medicines work by regulating the hormone levels and hence provide a long lasting solution.

The first step in homeopathy is to find the correct medicine based on the individual’s symptoms. Once the correct medicine is given, it should be taken for at least 3-6 months to see visible results. Homeopathic medicines are completely safe and can be taken for long periods of time without any side effects. I would highly recommend homeopathy for the treatment of PCOD.

Homeopathic remedies are often made from plant materials or minerals and are diluted to such a degree that they are safe to use.

Common homeopathic treatments for PCOD include natrum muriaticum, sepia, and Pulsatilla. Natrum muriaticum is used to treat fatigue, bloating, and fluid retention. Sepia is used to treat mood swings, weight gain, and hair loss. Pulsatilla is used to treat irritability, acne, and irregular periods. Homeopathic medicine may not be right for everyone, but it is generally safe and may be worth trying for those with PCOS.

