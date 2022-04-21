Laziness kills, literally: Study finds lack of exercise ups chances of untimely death 500 times

Thinkstock

All of us are aware as to how drunk driving, over-speeding and cigarettes can prove to be deadly, but do you know lazing around in bed all day and refusing any kind of movement is equally fatal? According to a study published in “The Lancet”, complete lack of exercise ups chances of untimely death of a person by 500 times compared to a person who works out.

The study says that chances of untimely death of smokers and diabetic patients are lesser if they work out. On the contrary, a person with no medical condition but who is too lazy for even simple exercises like walking or running will only end up inviting diseases.

The study explains that laziness and lack of exercise leads to poor sleep that might further lead to obesity, weak immunity and mood disorders. Poor blood circulation might also lead to heart diseases or high blood pressure. Also, exercises improve neuroplasticity that strengthens brain functioning. Exercises also reduce tension and improve one’s mood.

The Lancet research further found that people who exercise are 20 per cent less likely to develop colon cancer. Lack of exercises have led to 6 per cent increase in heart diseases, 7 per cent rise in diabetes and 10 per cent spike in colon cancer.

According to a survey by data firm “Statista”, 76 per cent people with annual subscriptions in gyms do not turn up for workout.

However, even with such poor figures, India fares better than some other countries. Some 20 per cent people in South Africa, 19 per cent in China and 13 per cent in the United States do not go to gym after paying subscriptions. The figure for France is a measly 4 per cent.

As to the reasons for missing out on gym even after paying subscriptions, 40 per cent people cited lack of time. Some said they did not have the confidence for working out.

According to the American Heart Association, if a person exercises for 30 minutes for five days a week, he can be fit. Doctors say a simple exercise like 30 minutes of walking that can be done by people of every age is good enough to keep a person fit and reduce chances of a heart stroke and obesity.