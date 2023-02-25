Kylie Jenner shares her postpartum depression experience, know about post pregnancy depression

Representational image

Experiencing motherhood is a blissful feeling but, sometimes it can leave them in a bad mental state during or after pregnancy, which is known as postpartum depression.

Kylie Jenner, mother of two beautiful children, Stormi and Aire, shared about experiencing postpartum depression after both pregnancies.

Ever since Bollywood actress Kylie became a mother for the second time, there is only happiness in her house. Recently, she spoke openly to Vanity Fair Italia about the challenges that she has faced with postpartum depression.

Jenner said, "I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was extremely challenging, but the second time was much easier. I would urge those women not to overthink things and to embrace all of their emotions at that moment. Even though it is painful, stay in that moment. I know you think it will never end, that your body will never be the same again, that you will never be the same. It is not true: at that stage, the hormones and emotions are far more strong and larger than you. My advise is to live through the shift without worrying about the consequences."

"The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well," Jenner said in the interview.

She further stated that her children's strength has already impressed her. "The younger is two," she explained. "The older one is five years old. Their personalities astound me: they already know what they want and are steadfast in their pursuit. I get emotional just thinking about them. Sorry. They are sensitive and strong at the same time."

She's parenting kids by attempting "to offer them different choices," Jenner explained. "I am interested in the idea of imparting to them an education in how to take control and accept responsibility for their decisions. That, I believe, is critical." She also stated that she is open to having more children in the following ten years.

What is Postpartum depression?

Becoming a mother is a pleasant experience for any woman. There are many changes in a woman's body after delivery. From pregnancy to delivery, a woman has to face many challenges and during this time changes are seen in her physically, mentally, emotionally and practically. Depression is also a major problem in women after delivery. Depression in women after delivery is called postpartum depression and its symptoms start appearing about 4 weeks after delivery.

According to the news of WebMD, postpartum depression is associated with the chemical, social and psychological changes that occur after having a baby. After delivery, there is a rapid decline in the hormones of a woman which is called chemical change. Levels of the female reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone increase tenfold during pregnancy, but levels drop rapidly after delivery.