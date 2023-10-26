Karan Johar suffered anxiety attack during NMACC launch event, know what it can feel like

Anxiety attacks typically result from an individual's body's "fight or flight" response, which is activated when the brain perceives a threat.

The highly anticipated show 'Koffee With Karan' has made a grand return, with its opening episode featuring Bollywood's beloved power couple. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show explored various facets of the couple's lives, from the intriguing details of their dating journey to candid discussions about mental health.

In a surprising turn of events during the conversation, Karan Johar opened up about his own mental health struggles. He revealed that he experienced an anxiety attack at the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Suddenly, he began sweating profusely and felt utterly lost. Varun Dhawan, who was also present at the event, noticed Karan's distress, took him to a quiet room, and helped him regain his composure.

Johar went on to describe how he returned home and found solace in tears, unsure of why he was crying. He shared, "My hands were trembling, and I even considered the possibility of a cardiac arrest. I hurriedly removed my elaborate jacket and left the event within half an hour. When I got home, I wept, unable to fathom the reason behind my tears," as he recounted in KWK 8.

As the episode continued, Karan Johar disclosed that the stress of his film, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," hitting the silver screen weighed heavily on him, and he continues to be on medication for his mental health.

Understanding anxiety attacks:



Anxiety attacks, like the one experienced by Karan Johar during NMACC, can be debilitating and frightening. These episodes are characterized by intense, overwhelming feelings of fear and apprehension. While symptoms can vary from person to person, some common signs include a rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, chest pain, trembling, and a sense of impending doom.

Anxiety attacks typically result from an individual's body's "fight or flight" response, which is activated when the brain perceives a threat. However, sometimes this response gets triggered inappropriately, causing an anxiety attack. Various factors can contribute to this, such as stress, trauma, genetics, or certain medical conditions.

It's essential to recognize the signs of an anxiety attack to seek help or implement coping strategies. Deep breathing, mindfulness techniques, and professional counseling are effective ways to manage anxiety and regain control. By understanding the signs and symptoms of anxiety attacks, individuals can better address and cope with this common mental health challenge.