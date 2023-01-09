Know why is eating beetroot great for diabetes

Representational image

There are many such nutrients in beetroot, which benefit the body in different ways. Its effect is cool, so it is usually consumed in the summer season. However, it is not necessary that beetroot should be used only in summer. It can be consumed comfortably even in winter. Nutrients like sodium, iron, potassium, vitamin B-6, phosphorus, magnesium etc. are found in beetroot. Now the question is whether people suffering from diabetes can consume beetroot or not.

Actually, antioxidants and nutrients are found in plenty in beetroot. It can help people suffering from diabetes. Beetroot is rich in folate, a nutrient very important for heart health, growth and development. Beetroot is also a good source of manganese, which is helpful in improving insulin levels. Not only this, but it is also helpful in reducing your blood sugar level. Your blood sugar level will remain stable by consuming beetroot. The nitrate found in large amounts in it is effective in reducing insulin resistance.

Beetroot benefits for diabetes patients

Compared to other root vegetables, the amount of carbohydrates in beetroot is less. That's why diabetic patients can consume it. It is also a good source of fiber, which slows down the absorption of carbohydrates preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. This root vegetable is considered a good source of antioxidants, which include compounds called betalains. These antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which can prove beneficial for diabetes patients.

Don't consume too much

It can reduce oxidative stress and free radicals in the body. Fewer free radicals in the body mean that the risk of diabetes complications such as retinopathy, kidney disease, neuropathy, diabetic foot disease and heart disease is reduced. Its use also helps in increasing the level of hemoglobin. Consume raw beetroot to extract more nutrients from it. However, keep in mind that it has to be consumed in a balanced quantity because consuming more can increase your blood sugar level.

Disclaimer: Take the methods, methods and claims mentioned in this article only as suggestions, DNA India does not confirm them. Before implementing any such treatment/medicine/diet and suggestion, please consult a doctor or related expert.