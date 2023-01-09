Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Know why is eating beetroot great for diabetes

Diabetic patients can eat beetroot, but while eating beetroot they have taken care that they should consume beetroot before having food.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Know why is eating beetroot great for diabetes
Representational image

There are many such nutrients in beetroot, which benefit the body in different ways. Its effect is cool, so it is usually consumed in the summer season. However, it is not necessary that beetroot should be used only in summer. It can be consumed comfortably even in winter. Nutrients like sodium, iron, potassium, vitamin B-6, phosphorus, magnesium etc. are found in beetroot. Now the question is whether people suffering from diabetes can consume beetroot or not.

Actually, antioxidants and nutrients are found in plenty in beetroot. It can help people suffering from diabetes. Beetroot is rich in folate, a nutrient very important for heart health, growth and development. Beetroot is also a good source of manganese, which is helpful in improving insulin levels. Not only this, but it is also helpful in reducing your blood sugar level. Your blood sugar level will remain stable by consuming beetroot. The nitrate found in large amounts in it is effective in reducing insulin resistance.

Beetroot benefits for diabetes patients

Compared to other root vegetables, the amount of carbohydrates in beetroot is less. That's why diabetic patients can consume it. It is also a good source of fiber, which slows down the absorption of carbohydrates preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. This root vegetable is considered a good source of antioxidants, which include compounds called betalains. These antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which can prove beneficial for diabetes patients.

Don't consume too much

It can reduce oxidative stress and free radicals in the body. Fewer free radicals in the body mean that the risk of diabetes complications such as retinopathy, kidney disease, neuropathy, diabetic foot disease and heart disease is reduced. Its use also helps in increasing the level of hemoglobin. Consume raw beetroot to extract more nutrients from it. However, keep in mind that it has to be consumed in a balanced quantity because consuming more can increase your blood sugar level.

Disclaimer: Take the methods, methods and claims mentioned in this article only as suggestions, DNA India does not confirm them. Before implementing any such treatment/medicine/diet and suggestion, please consult a doctor or related expert.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.