From vitamin deficiency to heart-related issues, know symptoms visible in nails linked to health conditions

Here are some symptoms in nails that can be linked to certain health issues.

The condition of your nails can indicate a variety of health issues with your body. A variety of health ailments can appear as changes in the nails, from vitamin deficiencies to serious heart problems. Here are some nails symptoms that can be linked to certain health issues.

Brittle Nails

Brittle nails are associated with Vitamin A, C, and hypothrombyaemia deficiencies. Collagen is a protein that gives shape, strength, and integrity to numerous tissues and serves as the basis for fingernails, hair, and teeth. Vitamin C is necessary for the production of collagen. Brittle nails and reduced nail development might be symptoms of a vitamin C deficiency. Brittle nails that break or bend easily are another outward indication of hypothyroidism.

Yellow nails

If your nails still appear yellow, your body might be experiencing some kind of health condition. Yellow nails might occasionally be a sign of more serious issues. Nails can seem yellow due to vitamin or mineral shortages, so adding a multivitamin supplement to your routine may help. A thyroid disorder, psoriasis, or diabetes may occasionally show symptoms in the form of yellow nails despite repeated treatment.

Uneven nails

It might be depicting psoriasis symptoms. Another condition called Alopecia areata (AA) which is a chronic autoimmune disease. The primary symptom is massive hair loss, whether regional or diffuse, all over the body and on the scalp. Nails can also be affected, and brittleness, fragility, and pitting can be symptoms of nail dystrophy in AA patients.

READ | Eating Disorder: Know common types of eating disorders, symptoms and treatment

Lines on nails

Lines that extend from the top of your fingernail to the cuticle are known as vertical ridges. They can be signs of anaemia and ageing and are sometimes referred to as bands or longitudinal striations. Furthermore, an iron deficit can result in your nails becoming spoon-shaped or concave, as well as developing vertical ridges.

Dark marks

Dark marks or patches that emerge on nails may be caused by a heart condition or damaged blood vessels. This could be a melanoma warning sign. Even though you might assume the most serious kind of skin cancer always shows as a mole or other dark spot, it can really begin in the nail.

Thick yellow nails

Thick nails can affect both toenails and fingernails. The afflicted nails may be uncomfortable or unattractive. If untreated, thick toenails can get worse and cause pain. It frequently indicates a fungus infection.

Nail clubbing

Clubbing frequently indicates issues with the heart, lungs, or digestive system. Clubbing typically occurs as a result of hypoxemia, or persistently low oxygen levels in the blood.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor)