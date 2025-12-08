Know secret of looking 25 at 40: Fitness coach shares her everyday foods, diet habits, wellness tips

Fitness coach Zarina Manaenkova, 39, stays youthful and energetic with a balanced diet of fish, vegetables, nuts and fermented foods, along with regular exercise and proper sleep, no supplements needed.

Looking young and feeling energetic at any age is possible with the right food and habits. Zarina Manaenkova, a 39-year-old fitness coach, shares how she keeps her body healthy and her 'biological age' at 25. She demonstrates that staying young doesn't require costly supplements or complex diets by eating a balanced diet, consuming nutrient-rich foods and upholding healthy daily routines.

Eat healthy to stay young:

She credits her youthful energy and healthy body to the food she eats every day. Salmon, sardines, and herring are examples of fatty fish that she eats. These are rich in nutrients that support the heart, brain, skin and general health, such as omega-3, vitamins and protein. In order to obtain vitamins and antioxidants that strengthen and protect the body, she also consumes fresh vegetables of various colours. She also eats nuts, which provide her with vital nutrients and energy. Zarina is also concerned with gut health. She consumes fermented foods, such as pickles and sauerkraut, which help the body stay energised and maintain a healthy stomach.

Healthy habits matter too:

Eating properly is just one aspect of it. In addition, Zarina is physically active all the time; she walks no less than 8,000 steps a day, and she gets around 8 hours of sleep each night. Her opinion is that plain, wholesome food, along with good lifestyle habits, is the secret weapon for keeping young and energetic. Her advice shows that you don’t need complicated diets or expensive supplements. A good and healthy lifestyle consisting of balanced eating can make you look and feel younger regardless of your age.

Zarina reveals that it is very easy to be young and full of energy. Try to eat healthy food, be physically active and sleep well. By simply following these health-promoting habits, everybody can feel and appear younger at no extra cost of supplements or complicated diets.