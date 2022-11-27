Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Know if consuming 2 tablespoons of honey can improve blood sugar, cholesterol levels

All study participants ate generally healthy diets, and 10 per cent or less of their daily calorie consumption was from sugar.

According to the study, the body "consistently produced either neutral or beneficial effects" when exposed to honey from a single flower source.

Over the course of eight weeks, participants received an average of 40 grammes, or about two tablespoons, of honey each day, as per independent.co.uk.

People that consumed raw honey from False Acacia or Black Locust trees saw the majority of the advantages.

When honey is heated above 65 degrees Celsius, however, many of its health benefits are lost.

Because honey "is about 80 per cent sugar," according to senior researcher Tauseef Khan of the university's Faculty of Medicine, the findings were unexpected.

Khan said that honey is a complex mixture of both common and uncommon sugars, proteins, organic acids, and other bioactive substances that almost certainly have health advantages.

According to experts, the findings demonstrate that not all sweets should be handled equally by health and nutrition professionals.

“We’re not saying you should start having honey if you currently avoid sugar,” Khan said.

“The takeaway is more about a replacement – if you’re using table sugar, syrup or another sweetener, switching those sugars for honey might lower cardiometabolic risks.”