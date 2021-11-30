Know how healthy you are in 30 seconds with THESE 3 self-tests at home

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced people to adapt to a lifestyle completely at home, the physical and mental well-being of many has taken a major hit due to the lack of a proper diet and physical exercise in their routine.

Even though people have now started taking extra care of their health since the pandemic, it is difficult for many to step out of their houses and go for medical tests at hospitals since they might be inaccessible or even very costly at times.

Now, you can get the basic gist of your health and fitness by doing these three tests at home-

Test 1

In this test, you can just know how healthy you are through your nail beds! To know about your physical health, you need to press the roots of your nails for a total of five seconds and then let go. After you let go, your nail beds will appear white for a while.

If they appear white for more than three seconds, there can be an issue in your blood circulation. If you experience pain in the thumb, you could have a respiratory problem. Pain in the index finger indicates an issue with your digestive system while pain in the middle or ring finger can be a warning sign of cardiovascular disease.

Test 2

Close both your hands and hold them in a tight fist. Hold this position for a total of 30 seconds. When you open your hands, your palms will appear a bit white. You now need to examine how long it takes for the colour to return to your palms. If it takes time, and you experience pain or numbness in your palms, this could be a sign of artery cirrhosis, which is the stiffening up of arteries.

Test 3

The third test of this lot requires a little bit of extra effort. For this, you need to lay face-down on a flat surface with your back straight. You should have your arms aligned with your back along your sides. Now you need to try and lift your legs in the air. You should try to hold this position for 30 seconds.

If you are not able to do this or face any pain and discomfort, there could be an issue with the lower half of your spine or your stomach.

It must be noted that none of these tests can give you an exact diagnosis for any disease, and one should always consult a doctor if they are experiencing any kind of discomfort.