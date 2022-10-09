Know how drinking warm water every morning on empty stomach can improve your health

Photo: Pexels

We all know that water is essential to our daily lives. It helps us to feel good, and look good and helps our body to function properly. But, if you replace your regular glass of water with a warm glass of water then your body will show some amazing chances within a few days. Research has shown that warm water helps to rid your body of toxins, keeps you healthy and keeps you looking young. It is recommended that you start your day with a fresh glass of warm water each morning.

Health benefits of consuming warm water:

1. Relieves Constipation- Drinking warm water on an empty stomach on a regular and consistent basis can help to regulate your bowel movements and relieve constipation. Warm water helps your digestive system to work properly. It helps to break down food and makes your bowel movements smooth and pain-free.

2. Improves Digestion- As we previously discussed, warm water helps your body's digestive system. Warm water stimulates your digestive gland to begin working. It will help your body to break down the food in your stomach and relieves some of the work that your digestive system must do. In that, it uses less energy to break down the food.

DNA Explainer: What we know so far about mystery liver disease affecting children

3. Treats Nasal Congestion- Warm water can even help to treat nasal congestion. When you consume warm water, it breaks up the mucus in your nasal cavities and in your respiratory tract. Because this is not sitting in your nose, it lowers the chance that a virus or bacteria will begin to grow in your nasal cavity.

4. Soothes Sore Throat- Sore throats are a common issue experienced by many people that suffer from a cold, flu or allergies. Yet, warm water can help soothe your sore throat and relieve any discomfort. The warm water will also help to breakdown the thick mucus and make it leave your respiratory tract.

5. Detoxifies Your Body- As we discussed earlier, warm water can help to clean your body of any harmful toxins. When you consume a few glasses of warm water, it raises your body temperature. As a result, your body begins to sweat in order to cool down. The toxins will leave your body through your sweat.