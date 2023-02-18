Know about the health benefits and ways to include Kiwi in your everyday diet

Representational image

Kiwis, also known as Chinese gooseberries, are small fruits with a fuzzy brown exterior and bright green flesh inside. They are packed with essential nutrients and health benefits that make them a great addition to any diet. In this article, we will discuss the many benefits of kiwis and why you should consider adding them to your daily diet.

Here are some of the health benefits of kiwi and ways to include them in your everyday diet:

High in Vitamin C: Kiwis are an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and promote skin health.

Good for digestion: Kiwis contain enzymes that aid in the digestion of proteins, which can help alleviate digestive discomfort.

Anti-inflammatory: The antioxidants in kiwis can help reduce inflammation in the body and lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

High in fiber: Kiwis are a good source of fiber, which can help regulate digestion and reduce the risk of constipation.

Low in calories: Kiwis are a low-calorie fruit, making them a good option for those trying to maintain a healthy weight.

Here are some ways to include kiwis in your everyday diet:

Eat them raw: Kiwis can be eaten raw and make a great snack on their own. You can also slice them up and add them to fruit salads.

Make smoothies: Kiwis can be blended into smoothies with other fruits like strawberries, bananas, and oranges for a nutrient-dense and refreshing drink.

Add them to yogurt: You can add sliced kiwis to yogurt for a nutritious and filling breakfast or snack.

Use them in sauces: Kiwis can be pureed and used in sauces to add a sweet and tangy flavor to meat dishes.

Make a salsa: You can chop up kiwis and mix them with other fruits like mangoes and pineapples to make a sweet and savory salsa that goes well with fish or chicken.

Overall, kiwis are a delicious and healthy fruit that can be easily incorporated into your everyday diet in a variety of ways.