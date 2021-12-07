Kirti Jaiswal: A man who has become the synonym of fitness

Fitness is the biggest boon one can ever have. When your body is fit and fine then it is considered as the biggest wealth. But if we carefully observe our nearby people then many of them are deprived of this wealth. Why? Because our lifestyle is designed in such a way that most of the time we are doing mental activities rather than physical; that affects our health badly and on top of that the junk food we are taking blindly is not ideal for our system- these are the views of famous fitness icon Kirti Jaiswal. With the help of this article we will try to understand the significance of fitness through his story. So here we go!

The early life of Kirti is just like all of us, he used to spend a lot of time watching tv and playing video games because of that he put on too much weight at an early age. So in the school and college life, Kirti was quite bulky. After completing his college studies his focus gets diverted towards professional success and he gets occupied by the ever-increasing demands of his entrepreneurship projects. And the hard work pays him back as he became a successful entrepreneur by launching an E-Commerce furniture store.

In the meantime he forgot to pay attention towards his physical fitness and as a result of which he became 94 kg in weight. And from this point, he decided to do something. So the journey towards self-transformation began from here. He took this as a challenge and worked with complete dedication and passion to get a fit and fine body. Due to his consistent hard work and optimum discipline within just a few months the transformation was visible and as he successfully reduced around 20 kgs.

Fit body along with focused mind

Besides physical fitness, Kirti is also conscious of his mental strength. He says that one should do yoga practices on a daily basis to remain mentally fit and peaceful. When you perform yoga daily. It improves your concentration significantly and provides you with enormous energy and mental strength. Daily practice of mediation and pranayama helps in improving concentration and productivity. He is also associated with a well-known yoga platform named Sahajayoga.org.in.

It is quite surprising for everyone that Kirti has earned a big name and fame in such a short span of time. All this is possible just because of his enthusiasm for fitness. With every passing day, his passion for fitness is increasing only. And nowadays he is working for the fitness of others and established a strength training studio for helping all those people who are dealing with obesity. Through this platform, he offers diversified services and proper guidance to all those people who want to reduce their weight. His next target is to get certified from ACSM.org

For Kirti, fitness is not a profession, indeed a passion! In order to fulfil this passion, he works 24/7 with complete dedication. It is just the beginning of this incredible man. I am sure in the future he will make us proud by achieving something significant in the world of fitness, till the time we can get inspiration from him and transform ourselves to get a happy and healthy life.

-Brand Desk Content