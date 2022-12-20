Kidney stones: Immediately consult a doctor if you're experiencing THESE early signs | Photo: File

Unhealthy lifestyle and many other factors have contributed to the rising prevelance of kidney stone disease in recent times. Most of the time, this disease only affects the person slightly and does not cause them much discomfort, but as it develops, you could experience excruciating pain.

The kidney's functions include producing urine and cleansing the blood. It works to remove the toxins (a type of waste) from everything you consume, but when these toxins can't leave the kidney completely, they slowly build up and form stones. In medical terminology, they take the form of kidney stones.

What is kidney stone?

Nephroliths and renal calculi are other names for kidney stones. These are solid salt and mineral deposits that are typically formed of calcium or uric acid. These pulses come in a range of sizes, from tiny grains to tennis balls. These are created within the kidney and occasionally enter the urinary system.

When toxic substances from your food and drink—a type of waste—get accumulated in the kidney or urinary tract, stones are created. People who don't drink enough water are especially at risk for this issue.

Kidney stone disease: Symptoms

Although there are numerous causes of kidney stones, it is important to identify the disease's initial symptoms in order to treat it. Kidney damage and kidney failure can result from this issue being present in the body for a long time.

- Initial four kidney stone symptoms

Small kidney stones in people do not cause any symptoms because they pass through the urine without difficulty. However, if it is large, it may have four significant symptoms.

1. Back, stomach, and surrounding area pain: Kidney stones are extremely painful, and some people have even compared the discomfort to being stabbed. This pain typically develops when a stone enters the urinary tract, putting pressure on the kidney and making it difficult to pass urine. Pain from kidney stones frequently begins unexpectedly and worsens as the stone shifts from one location to another.

2. Urinary discomfort or burning: Urinary passage is very difficult if the stone gets to the region between the ureter (urinary tube) and the urinary bladder (urinary bag). The name of this condition is dysuria. The patient may also experience excruciating pain in this situation.

3. Blood in the urine: It also referred to as hematuria, is a typical sign of kidney stones. Red, pink, or brown blood can be present. The amount of blood in urine can occasionally be so minute that a microscope is required to detect it. Even though the doctor can see blood in the urine when they examine it, it later turns out that the patient has a kidney stone issue.

4. Urine odour: If your urine is clear and has no overpowering odour, you are in good health. On the other hand, if someone's urine smells bad or is dirty, that may be a sign of a kidney stone. Bacteria, which also causes urinary tract infections, can cause odour in the urine.

