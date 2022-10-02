Kidney detox: 5 best herbs for kidney cleansing

Photo: Pexels

Your kidneys are organs that are shaped like a bean. They are located at the backside of your abdomen. They provide your body with very important functions. Particularly, they are primarily responsible for filtering waste and toxins from your bloodstream. They also release important hormones into your body: erythropoietin, renin, and calcitriol. These hormones are extremely important to your overall health.

Your kidneys are constantly working, along with your other organs, in order to keep your blood pressure under control, produce red blood cells and create Vitamin D. Kidneys are organs that essentially cleanse themselves. However, to help in this process, you must drink enough fluids and remain hydrated.

Detoxify your kidney by these herbs:

1. Parsley: Parsley is a herb that contains apiol and myristicin, which makes it a natural diuretic. That means that parsley helps to cleanse your kidneys and get rid of excess water within your body. Parsley can also help with your urination. Increased urination can help flush toxins and germs out of your kidneys.

2. Dandelion Root: Dandelion root is also a diuretic that helps to keep both your kidneys and your liver free of toxins Dandelion root also removes any excess water from your body and prevents any irritation in the urinary tract.

3. Marshmallow: Marshmallow root can help your body to keep your kidneys, urinary tract and bladder clean and free of infections.

4. Ginger: Ginger provides many benefits to your body, including helping to clean your body of toxins, cleanse your liver, and help with your digestion.

5. Turmeric: Turmeric can help clean out kidneys, detoxify your liver and purify your blood. It also is able to prevent kidney inflammation and infections.