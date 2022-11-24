Key to safe periods: Replace your sanitary napkin with these alternatives

Photo: Pixabay

Sanitary napkins sold in India have been found to contain harmful chemicals. which can lead to many chronic diseases and cause skin irritation.

A study conducted by a Delhi-based NGO, Toxic Link, has revealed that major sanitary napkins sold in India have high levels of chemicals like phthalates and VOCs that are linked to skin problems, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and cancer.

How to discuss menstruation with teens?

The results of the study have been published in a report titled 'Menstrual Waste 2022'. Phthalate exposure has been linked to a variety of skin irritation and health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and birth defects. VOCs pose a risk of problems like brain disorders, asthma, disability, some types of cancer etc. According to the study, a high amount of phthalates were found in all types of sanitary napkins, organic, and inorganic.

There are many women, especially in the urban area who are more comfortable with sanitary napkins. So, now the question is whether to stop using sanitary napkins or continue it. For many women in the country, using normal cloth is almost impossible despite knowing about the harmful chemicals present in them.

So, we have brought some alternative options and safety tips for you if you're a customer of sanitary napkins.

Alternative options for sanitary napkins:

Try to get shifted to menstrual cups or menstrual discs as they are much safer than sanitary napkins.

You can also use tampons instead of sanitary napkins.

You can shift to cloth pads. They are chemical-free and do not cause any irritation to the skin.

Start using period panties as they are super comfortable.

Safety tips during periods: