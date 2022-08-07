Keto diet: Is a low carb, high fat ketogenic diet ideal for everyone to lose weight?

File Photo

Keto diet is a type of diet that is gaining increasing popularity these days. It encourages weight loss by consuming low-carb, moderate proteins and high fats in your diet. Like every other diet, there are many restrictions in keto diet.

The lack of carbohydrates in keto diet reduces the source of energy i.e. blood sugar. Due to this, the body uses energy from protein and fats.

READ | Diabetes: Can intermittent fasting decrease blood sugar? Is it dangerous for diabetics?

As the body starts using fat to gain energy, fat burning leads to weight loss. This process is called as ketosis.

Is keto diet ideal for you?

Keto diet is adopted due to many reasons.

Boost weight loss

The process of ketosis is one of the prime cause why people opt for keto diet. Fat burning during this kind of diet results in weight loss.

Ensure heart health

Keto diet is aimed at increasing healthy fats in the body. The healthy fat helps to control bad cholesterol, reducing the risks of heart-related diseases. The diet boosts good cholesterol which helps to avoid various other chronic health issues, including high blood pressure.

Control diabetes

Keto diet is advised to diabetics and pre-diabetes to reduce their intake of carbs, which helps in controlling their blood sugar levels.

Improve nervous system

A keto diet has proven to improve symptoms of various nervous system-related disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, etc. A keto diet can help avoid cell damage.

PCOS

Women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) often have high insulin in their body. Keto diet can help to control their blood sugar levels if combined with exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Keto diet has many strict restrictions, making it unfit for all. This kind of low-carb diet must be avoided by pregnant women, patients with kidney issues, digestion problems, children, those with mental health issues and underweight people among others.