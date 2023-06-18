Did you know keto diet can severely damage your body? Here's how

Is the keto diet really healthy?| Photo: Pixabay

In a rush to lose weight and get a toned body, we often follow 'tried and tested' methods that may seem to work. What we ignore to examine is if those tricks are actually beneficial for us in the long run. A lot of people follow the keto diet to lose extra fat fast. The keto diet although, has proven to be efficient in helping people lose weight but various studies are showing that the keto diet can cause severe harm to your body.

To know the effects of the keto diet, let's know what a keto diet is.

The keto diet is a low-carb and high-fat eating plan. This means that people who follow the keto diet essentially depend on animal food greatly to consume high fat and reduce the consumption of carbohydrates.

This diet plan is followed by a vast number of people to fast-track weight loss. A Keto diet can cause significant reductions in blood sugar and insulin level. The Keto diet also helps to fight various diseases.

Due to the hype created around Keto diets through social media, we are well aware of its benefits in shedding extra kilos but did you know that the same keto diet can cause severe damage to your body?

Harmful effects of the following keto on your body

Intake of high-fat animal food such as eggs, meat, and cheese regularly can increase the risk of Kidney stones. Intake of animal food can make your blood and urine more acidic which can lead to an increased excretion of calcium in your urine.

The Keto diet is mostly low on fibre due to the lack of a proper amount of carbohydrate intake and can cause constipation and other gut-related health issues.

Studies have shown that keto does not fulfil the need to provide a sufficient amount of vitamins and minerals including-- potassium and magnesium to your body. This can lead to nutrient deficiency in the body.