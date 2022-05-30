Kerala, Tamil Nadu step up vigilance after West Nile Virus kills one: Know cause, symptoms

File Photo

After a 47-year-old man in Thrissur district lost his life due to West Nile fever on Sunday, Kerala government stepped up mosquito surveillance to control the spread of the illness. Controlling the growth of mosquitoes and carrying out source destruction are crucial, Kerala Health minister Veena George said.

George said that districts had been alerted and there was no cause for concern. “West Nile fever is characterized by symptoms similar to those of Japanese fever. But the disease is not as serious as Japanese fever. But be careful," she added in a press note. West Nile fever had earlier claimed a casualty in Kerala in 2019.

People in the state have been urged to go to hospitals for treatment if they experience fever or other symptoms of West Nile fever. With Kerala on alert, neighbouring Tamil Nadu has also started a watch against the virus, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian was quoted on Monday. Checks have been intensified on all Kerala-Tamil Nadu border posts.

Back in late August of last year, Russia had issued a West Nile Virus warning about a potential rise in cases of the vector-borne disease.

West Nile Virus - Symptoms, causes, treatment, and protection.

Cases of West Nile fever are linked to climate change in regions. Tropical climate with heavy downpour can create suitable conditions for the transfer and spread of the virus.

West Nile Virus is carried and spread by the Culex species of mosquitos. An infected Culex mosquito can spread the virus from birds to humans, leading to neurological diseases in human beings.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), 20 percent of the cases related to other diseases like Zika, dengue, and yellow fever viruses are also caused by West Nile fever.

Symptoms of West Nile Fever

A West Nile virus infection does not carry any special symptoms. For a person suffering from an infection, the symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. These can disappear on their own and can last for a long time.

Treatment of West Nile Fever

Currently, there is no specific treatment for the disease. The treatment for West Nile Virus infection can include hospitalisation, giving intravenous fluids, respiratory support and protecting from secondary infections in patients who have neuro-invasive West Nile virus.

Prevention

Shielding oneself from mosquitos in a region with risk of West Nile Virus is important. Old people, children or other persons who have weak immune systems can be susceptible to West Nile Fever.

(With inputs from agencies)